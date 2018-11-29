Oklahoma vs. Texas odds, line: Big 12 Championship Game picks, predictions from model on 43-23 run

The 2018 Big 12 Championship Game will be played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday at noon ET. Oklahoma will take on Texas in a rematch of the Red River Rivalry, which Texas won 48-45 in a thrilling finish. The Sooners enter the 2018 Big 12 Championship Game as eight-point favorites and the total is set at 77 in the latest Oklahoma vs. Texas odds. And with the conference title on the line, you can expect another wild one as quarterbacks Kyler Murray and Sam Ehlinger look to put on another thrilling offensive performance. So before you make your Oklahoma vs. Texas picks and predictions, be sure to check out the projections from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

Now, the model has simulated every possible play for Texas vs. Oklahoma 10,000 times.

The model knows that Oklahoma has a distinct advantage with the explosive play-making ability of quarterback Kyler Murray.

In their first meeting this season, the Sooners were trailing Texas 45-24 entering the fourth quarter, but Murray took over and led Oklahoma all the way back to tie the game at 45 with less than three minutes left. Texas responded with a drive of its own to win, but Murray put up eye-popping numbers in the process. He was responsible for almost 400 yards of offense and five touchdowns against the Longhorns.

Expect Murray to tap into what helped lead the comeback in the first matchup. And if he can eclipse 400 yards of total offense, history says the Sooners will have a strong chance at the victory and cover on Saturday, as Oklahoma is a perfect 5-0 this year when Murray crosses that threshold.

But just because Oklahoma's offense is firing on all cylinders with Murray under center doesn't mean it can cover the spread in the Red River Showdown II.

For three quarters, Texas dominated in its first meeting against Oklahoma, which will be the blueprint for the Longhorns again Saturday. Quarterback Sam Ehlinger was impressive in that contest, throwing for 314 yards and two touchdowns, while also scoring three rushing touchdowns.

So, which side of Oklahoma vs. Texas hits against the spread in well over 50 percent of simulations?