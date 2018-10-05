Oklahoma vs. Texas odds, line: Red River Showdown picks, predictions from expert who's 4-0

One of college football's most storied rivalries renews Saturday when Texas and Oklahoma meet at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas at noon ET. Now known as the Red River Showdown, this clash could have a major impact on both the Big 12 title race and the four-team College Football Playoff. The Sooners will look for their third straight win in this series against a Texas club that has historically given them fits. The Sooners are 7.5-point sportsbook favorites and the over-under is set at 60.5 in the latest Texas vs. Oklahoma odds. Before you make any Texas vs. Oklahoma picks, listen to what SportsLine senior analyst Josh Nagel has to say.

A Nevada-based expert with 20 years of experience in the sports wagering industry, Nagel specializes in handicapping college athletics. He's having another solid season in college football, hitting on 60 percent of his spread picks for SportsLine members. Moreover, he has had a keen eye for the tendencies of these two programs, hitting four straight picks in games involving either Texas or Oklahoma.

In Week 3, Nagel advised SportsLine members to back Texas against rebuilding USC. He predicted the Longhorns would have a breakout performance that would spark their season in a positive direction. Texas prevailed 37-14 to easily cover the three-point spread and give Nagel's followers a comfortable winner.

Now, Nagel has scrutinized the 2018 Red River Showdown from every possible angle to reveal a strong point-spread pick that he's sharing only at SportsLine.

Nagel knows the Sooners are unlikely to look past a Texas team that would happily play spoiler to their plans for another Big 12 title and playoff run. OU transfer quarterback Kyler Murray, who is gaining attention as a Heisman candidate, threw for 432 yards and six touchdowns against Baylor last week. He also rushed for 45 yards and another touchdown.

Oklahoma's 48.6 points per game rank No. 8 nationally and the Sooners are rolling up 532 yards of total offense per contest. They also have been respectable on the defensive side, allowing 23.3 points per game.

Even so, there's no guarantee the Sooners will cover the Red River spread against a Texas club looking for a signature win under coach Tom Herman and has its own designs on a Big 12 title run.

The Longhorns won seven games last season and were widely expected to be one of the most improved teams in the country. However, that optimism was put on hold when the Longhorns were upset by Maryland for the second straight year and followed it with a sluggish performance against a marginal Tulsa club the following week.

Texas also quickly fell behind by double-digits to USC in Week 3, but the Longhorns came alive in the second half and have been a different team ever since. Quarterback Sam Ehlinger has started to realize the potential he showed last year as a rugged dual-threat player, and a sometimes-leaky defense is now swarming to the ball and consistently getting stops.

