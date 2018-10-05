Oklahoma vs. Texas: Prediction, pick, odds, spread, line, TV channel, live stream, watch online
For the first time since 2012, both Oklahoma and Texas are ranked in the AP Top 25
Oklahoma-Texas remains one of college football's most unique rivalries with the 50-50 split in the Cotton Bowl and the Texas State Fair in the background. However, this rivalry has lacked the national luster it had in the 2000s. Not this time. Both teams are each ranked in the AP Top 25 for this game for the first time since 2012 -- Oklahoma is No. 7 and Texas is No. 19 -- although Texas has been the program in and out of the rankings.
Additionally, ESPN's "College GameDay" is going to be in attendance. Depending on the outcome, it could be seen as a preview for this season's Big 12 Championship Game. A few recent editions of this game have been close, but for the first time in a while, it feels like it matters again. Here's what you need to know for Saturday's kickoff.
Viewing information
Date: Saturday, Oct. 6 | Time: Noon ET
Location: Cotton Bowl -- Dallas
TV: FOX | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Storylines
Texas: Notice how, even on a four-game winning streak that includes victories over USC and TCU, no one is using the dreaded "B-word" for the Horns. Rather, there's cautious optimism that an actual corner is starting to be turned. Things seem to be coming together, even if slowly. This is the best possible test to see if that's true. A win would generate tremendous excitement around the program that, frankly, hasn't existed in a while.
Oklahoma: Even though the Sooners are ranked in the top 10 and firmly entrenched in the playoff pool, they don't have a signature win. As it stands now, Texas would be one of Oklahoma's two best opponents on the schedule. Yes, the Big 12 now has that "13th data point" with the return of the conference championship game, but the truly difficult games are few and far between. Oklahoma lost to Texas in 2015 and later made the playoffs, but the Big 12 was much stronger at the top and Tennessee, the Sooners' big nonconference win, was decent.
Game prediction, picks
The Longhorns have a good recent history of covering in this game. Their defense has been stout enough lately to keep this one within range. Both teams have cut it close in a couple of games already, so don't be shocked if that's the case again here (or if the under hits). It's going to be hard to contain everything Oklahoma can throw at it, but Texas has enough answers to take the points. Pick: Texas +7.5
