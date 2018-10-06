Oklahoma vs. Texas score: Live game updates, football highlights, stats, full coverage

For the first time since 2012, No. 7 Oklahoma and No. 19 Texas are ranked in the AP Top 25. While the Red River Showdown remains one of college football's best rivalries regardless of the records, it's no surprise that this is the first time in several years that it's actually felt nationally relevant. Since dropping the Week 1 game to Maryland, the Longhorns have won four straight, including consecutive wins over USC and TCU. A win on Saturday, however, could mark the first true sign in nearly a decade that Texas is on its way to being in the Big 12 title conversation.

Oklahoma, meanwhile, will try to maintain its upper hand in this rivalry, having won six of the last eight. The Sooners are also more firmly entrenched in the College Football Playoff conversation and this would mark the first marquee win of the year. As of Week 6, only one other game on the schedule would be a victory on which OU could hang its hat. Additionally, a big performance in the Cotton Bowl could propel quarterback Kyler Murray to the top of the Heisman Trophy conversation, which heading into October remains wide open.

