Oklahoma vs. Texas score: Live game updates, highlights, college football scores, Red River Showdown

DALLAS -- The Red River Showdown is back, and it's the type of matchup this storied rivalry deserves. You want offense? No. 6 Oklahoma and No. 11 Texas lead the Big 12 in points per game. There are also two legitimate Heisman Trophy candidates playing today in quarterbacks Jalen Hurts of OU and Sam Ehlinger of UT. Together, they've combined for 41 total touchdowns. Both teams also begin Saturday on the periphery of the College Football Playoff discussion. Indeed, there's a lot on the line beyond bragging rights.

Expect the Sooners and Longhorns to try to control the line of scrimmage with the running game and then hit big passing plays over the top. Oklahoma will try to exploit Texas' weaker and banged-up pass defense, while the Longhorns will test the Sooners' perimeter defense. Keep in mind that the three previous meetings between these two have all come down to the wire. Though Oklahoma is a large (-10.5) favorite, don't be surprised if this one again comes down to the final minutes of the fourth quarter.

