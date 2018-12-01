Oklahoma vs. Texas score: Live updates, Big 12 Championship Game highlights, football stats, coverage

Though the Big 12 Championship Game is clunky by nature in that it guarantees a rematch, this year's game is exactly why the conference opted to reinstate it last season. No. 14 Texas vs. No. 5 Oklahoma is a battle of the Big 12's heavyweight programs, and there's everything on the line in AT&T Stadium. Win and the Sooners are on a clear path for the College Football Playoff; the only likely scenario that would disrupt this is if Georgia were to beat Alabama in the SEC Championship Game. There's also quarterback Kyler Murray's Heisman Trophy campaign at stake.

And then there's Texas. At 9-3, the Horns have tied their highest single-season win total since 2012. One more win would give the program its first 10-win season since 2009-10 when it played Alabama for the national title. If Texas wins the Big 12 title and sweeps Oklahoma in the process, it will be as close to "back" as it can possibly be short of making the playoff.

