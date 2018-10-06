Oklahoma vs. Texas score: No. 19 Longhorns upset No. 7 Sooners, arrive in Big 12 title race
Is Texas actually back? The Longhorns made a major statement toward that end in the Red River Showdown
Texas is back ... at least in the Big 12 championship hunt. And it's thanks to freshman kicker Cam Dicker, of all people. Dicker nailed a 40-yard go-ahead field goal with just 14 seconds left to give the Longhorns a 48-45 win. The victory ended up being much tighter than expected. The No. 19 Longhorns had a 45-24 lead going into the fourth quarter but squandered it through a series of conservative callas, which the No. 7 Sooners capitalized on through three touchdowns in a six-minute span.
However, Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger, who was brilliant all day, had one final offensive drive in him with about 2:38 left to get the Horns into field goal range. The win is the fifth straight for Texas on the season and the first over Oklahoma since 2015. Has the tide totally turned in the Big 12? We shall find out over the rest of the season.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis from Oklahoma vs. Texas.
Thanks for stopping by.
