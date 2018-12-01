Oklahoma vs. Texas score, takeaways: No. 5 Sooners win Big 12 championship, keep playoff hopes alive
It took a come-from-behind victory, but Oklahoma's offense -- and its defense -- ultimately prevailed
Oklahoma has done its part. Now all that remains is to watch the rest of conference championship Saturday unfold and hope for the best come Selection Sunday. The No. 5 Sooners overcame a slow start to take down No. 14 Texas 39-27 in the Big 12 Championship Game. It's the fourth straight Big 12 title for Oklahoma and the second straight since the championship game was reinstated a year ago.
Of all things, Oklahoma got the win with the help of its defense, a group that has been much-maligned throughout the season. A Tre Brown safety on a corner blitz gave Oklahoma a five-point lead in the fourth quarter. That led to a Grant Calcaterra touchdown on the ensuing possession to put the Sooners up by 12 with two minutes remaining. Then, with Texas driving in the red zone in the final minute, cornerback Tre Norwood came up with a tip-drill interception to seal the deal.
The Sooners' offense wasn't its normal self on Saturday, and a lot of credit goes to Texas' defense for that. However, Oklahoma can still strike quickly when it needs to, going on a 21-0 run spanning the end of the second quarter and start of the third quarter. Quarterback Kyler Murray finished with 418 yards of total offense and three touchdowns.
Overall, Oklahoma should be in good position for the College Football Playoff unless Georgia beats Alabama in the SEC Championship Game. For now, though, it can take comfort in knowing it beat every team in its conference and avenged its only loss on the year to its biggest rival.
CBS Sports was with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis from the Big 12 Championship Game. If you are unable to view the updates below, please click here.
Thanks for stopping by.
