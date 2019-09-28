Oklahoma vs. Texas Tech odds: 2019 Week 5 college football picks, predictions from advanced computer model

Fresh off a bye week and ranked No. 6 in the country, the Oklahoma Sooners play host to the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday at noon ET at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts is steadily making his case for the Heisman Trophy, as the former Alabama QB and graduate transfer has passed for 880 yards and nine touchdowns and also leads the team with 373 rushing yards and four TDs. Texas Tech is no slouch on offense, either, as Red Raiders QB Alan Bowman has piled up 1,020 passing yards and six TDs against three interceptions. The Sooners are 27-point favorites in the latest Oklahoma vs. Texas Tech odds, while the over-under is set at 69.5, down from opening at 72.5. Before making any Oklahoma vs. Texas Tech picks of your own, be sure to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Hurts has been the story in Norman all season. Having chosen Oklahoma as his graduate transfer destination after leaving Alabama following three seasons, Hurts is electrifying college football with his arms and legs. He is leading the nation in passer efficiency and ranks 10th nationally in rushing yards per game – despite having barely played over three quarters in any of the Sooners' first three contests. Trying to become Oklahoma's third straight Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback (Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray) in as many seasons, Hurts is the master key to an offense that leads the nation with 676.7 yards per game.

Saturday should prove to be a solid test for Hurts and Oklahoma, as Texas Tech allows just 13.7 points per game this season and has a pass defense that ranks third nationally. But the Sooners also rank second in the nation with 324.3 rushing yards per game, and have seen the Red Raiders allow 314 rushing yards to Arizona.

Meanwhile, Texas Tech and Arizona couldn't quite live up to the 74-point over-under that the experts forecasted two weeks ago. It was a hard-fought contest, but the Red Raiders took the 28-14 loss. Bowman did pile up 307 passing yards, but only completed 54.5 percent of passes in that contest. He also threw two interceptions.

