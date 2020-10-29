After a slow start in Big 12 play, No. 24 Oklahoma has fired off two straight wins over Texas and TCU. The Sooners' month-long road voyage away from Norman reaches its conclusion with a trip to Lubbock to face Texas Tech. A win would signify a turning of the corner for the Sooners. This has easily been the toughest stretch of the schedule and the worst time to figure out who/what you are as a team. Oklahoma has won its last eight against the Red Raiders, though games in Lubbock tend to be a little closer.

Texas Tech is coming off its most complete game of the 2020 season so far -- a 34-27 win over West Virginia. The switch to Henry Colombi at quarterback has been more reliable, and this is the biggest opportunity of the year to get a marquee win. Lubbock doesn't have the same lore as it did in 2008 when the Red Raiders knocked off top-ranked Texas, but with a primetime kickoff, there's a chance to reclaim a little bit of that magic.

What should you expect from Oklahoma's trip to Texas Tech? Here are the storylines to follow as well as our picks for the game. Odds via William Hill Sportsbook

Storylines

Oklahoma: Part of Oklahoma's slow start was a search for offensive playmakers. It was a strange situation in which the Sooners found themselves, given their embarrassment of skill player riches. Freshman receiver Marvin Mims has stepped into that WR1 role nicely. He hasn't caught more than five passes in a game, but he was a big-time deep threat against TCU with four catches for 132 yards and two touchdowns. As the season progresses and he gets more comfortable, Mims is the kind of explosive player who can give Oklahoma's usual quick-strike offense more of a vertical presence. He and running back T.J. Pledger have emerged over the past couple of weeks, so their presence will be stories to watch.

Texas Tech: It wouldn't be right to say Texas Tech ran a ball-control offense against West Virginia, but it was more efficient. Three scoring drives were at least nine plays spanning 69 yards. The Red Raiders were 50% on third downs and 2 of 3 on fourth downs, too. A big difference between Oklahoma and Texas Tech has been the explosive plays. In fact, Oklahoma has twice as many (34-17) as Tech. Keeping the ball away from Oklahoma's offense and limiting big plays will be crucial to pull off the upset.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Oct. 31 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Jones AT&T Stadium -- Lubbock, Texas

TV: FOX | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Game prediction, picks

Both teams are figuring out who they are at the right time. That should make this game exciting even if the line is double-digits. Ultimately, Oklahoma's offensive weapons are enough to get the job done. Three true road games for the Sooners in the past month is a lot, however, and that may keep things interesting. Pick: Texas Tech +14.5

What picks can you make with confidence this week, and which Big 12 underdog will pull off a shocking upset? Visit SportsLine now to see which teams will win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned nearly $4,000 in profit over the past four-plus seasons.