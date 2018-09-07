Oklahoma vs. UCLA odds: 2018 college football picks, insider predictions from advanced computer model on 6-1 run

Two of college football's most prestigious teams square off Saturday when No. 6 Oklahoma host UCLA in Memorial Stadium at 1 p.m. ET. Oklahoma stormed out of the gates last week with a 63-14 dismantling of Florida Atlantic. While the Sooners were rolling the Owls, the Chip Kelly era commenced in Los Angeles with a thud as the revamped Bruins lost 26-17 to Cincinnati. On Saturday, the Sooners are favored by 30 at home, up from an open of 28 in the latest Oklahoma vs. UCLA odds. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, has trickled down from 66 to 64. Before you make any Oklahoma vs. UCLA picks, check out what the SportsLine projection model has to say.

The model has factored in the Sooners' victory last week against an inferior opponent. But it also can't discount Oklahoma rolling up 650 yards in offense against the Owls. Junior quarterback Kyler Murray was an efficient 9-for-11 for 209 yards and two touchdowns last week.

Receiver Marquise Brown was electric, making six catches for 133 yards including a highlight-reel 65-yard TD reception. Stud running back Rodney Anderson had just five totes against FAU, but one he took 65 yards to the house.

That potent Oklahoma offense should make life tough on the Bruins, but doesn't guarantee the Sooners will be able to cover the spread.

Chip Kelly's debut last week didn't go as planned in a loss against Cincinnati, but he's a proven college winner who should be able to adjust quickly. Kazmeir Allen was a bright spot, recording a 74-yard touchdown run on his way to 103 yards on the day. Starting Quarterback Wilton Speight (back) is reportedly progressing well and hopes to play after being knocked out last week's game.

If UCLA wants to win -- or at least cover -- it must continue last week's solid work in forcing three-and-outs. The Bruins kept Cincinnati in check, limiting the Bearcats to 304 yards of total offense. The Bruins also forced a fumble and held them to a 28 percent third-down conversion rate.

