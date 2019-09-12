Oklahoma vs. UCLA odds, predictions: 2019 college football picks from expert who's 6-0 on Sooners games

The fifth-ranked Oklahoma Sooners look to keep rolling on Saturday night when they visit the UCLA Bruins. Kickoff from the Rose Bowl is set for 8 p.m. ET. The Sooners (2-0) again boast the nation's top-ranked offense, as they have put up more than 700 yards and scored 119 points through their first two contests. They are coming off a 70-14 win against FCS foe South Dakota in what was essentially a glorified scrimmage to help prepare for the rest of their schedule. UCLA (0-2) fell to San Diego State 23-14 last week for the first time in program history and already faces an uphill climb to reach bowl eligibility in its second season under coach Chip Kelly. The Sooners are 23.5-point favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 73.5 in the latest Oklahoma vs. UCLA odds. Before locking in your Oklahoma vs. UCLA picks, see what SportsLine college football expert Tom Fornelli has to say.

The CBS national writer entered this season with a wallet-fattening 216-179 in his popular "Six Pack" college football column the past four years.

His latest winner on Oklahoma came in its season-opener when the Sooners (-23.5) hosted Houston in a prime-time showcase. Houston had enough of its own firepower to cover the spread in a high-scoring affair. That's exactly what happened, as Oklahoma won 49-31 but Houston backers cashed in.

Fornelli knows the Sooners will be eager to give another strong performance before a national audience that will perhaps improve their national ranking while also give a positive impression for the College Football Playoff committee. This will be their first road game and first Power 5 opponent of the season.

Alabama transfer Jalen Hurts was impressive in his debut, accounting for six total touchdowns against the Cougars. Hurts threw for 332 yards and three scores while adding 176 rushing yards on 16 carries with three more touchdowns. Ten different receivers caught passes in the opener.

Even so, the Sooners are far from a sure thing to cover the UCLA vs. Oklahoma spread against a Bruins squad that will be desperate for a strong performance.

Kelly was given some leeway following a 3-9 mark in his first year at the helm, but the program's followers are already growing restless following two losses against beatable opponents. One positive for UCLA is that quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson appears to be comfortable against Oklahoma. Last year, the highly-regarded recruit made his debut as starter against the Sooners on the road as a true freshman. He went 16-of-26 passing for 254 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions.

UCLA also received a boost last week from senior running back Joshua Kelley, who missed the opener because of nagging injuries. He went for 53 yards on 15 carries with a touchdown.

