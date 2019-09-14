Oklahoma vs. UCLA odds, predictions: 2019 college football picks from proven expert who's 6-0 on Sooners games

The Oklahoma Sooners could well be on their way to another Big 12 title and a return trip to the College Football Playoff. But they have one more non-conference challenge to face when they meet the UCLA Bruins on Saturday night at the Rose Bowl. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET. Although both programs have storied football histories, UCLA appears mired in a downswing. It went 3-9 last year in the first season under Chip Kelly and has started this season with consecutive losses. Oklahoma has won its first two by blowout and is a heavy favorite to repeat as Big 12 champion. The Sooners are 23.5-point favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 72 in the latest Oklahoma vs. UCLA odds. Before locking in your Oklahoma vs. UCLA picks, make sure you check out the college football predictions from SportsLine and CBS Sports expert Tom Fornelli.

The CBS national writer entered this season with a wallet-fattening 216-179 in his popular "Six Pack" college football column the past four years.

His latest winner on Oklahoma came in its season-opener when the Sooners (-23.5) hosted Houston in a prime-time showcase. Houston had enough of its own firepower to cover the spread in a high-scoring affair. That's exactly what happened, as Oklahoma won 49-31 but Houston backers cashed in.

Through two games, Jalen Hurts already has shown that he is a viable candidate to become Oklahoma's third consecutive Heisman winner, following Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray. He is offered at about 5-1 odds to win the award at most sportsbooks. Through two games, he has completed 34-of-41 passes (82.9 percent) for 591 yards and six touchdowns. The Alabama transfer played just a little over two quarters against South Dakota last week.

The Sooners made a concerted effort against South Dakota to improve the connection between Hurts and receiver CeeDee Lamb after they missed a couple of opportunities against Houston. They connected for receptions of 48, 32 and 27 yards in the first half. Lamb finished with six catches for 144 yards and a touchdown.

Even so, the Sooners are far from a sure thing to cover the UCLA vs. Oklahoma spread against a Bruins squad that will be desperate for a strong performance.

Kelly was given some leeway following a 3-9 mark in his first year at the helm, but the program's followers are already growing restless following two losses against beatable opponents. One positive for UCLA is that quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson appears to be comfortable against Oklahoma. Last year, the highly-regarded recruit made his debut as starter against the Sooners on the road as a true freshman. He went 16-of-26 passing for 254 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions.

UCLA also received a boost last week from senior running back Joshua Kelley, who missed the opener because of nagging injuries. He went for 53 yards on 15 carries with a touchdown.

