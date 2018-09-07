Oklahoma vs. UCLA: Prediction, pick, odds, line, TV channel, live stream, watch online

No. 6 Oklahoma hosts UCLA Saturday afternoon in Norman in a game that features two teams going in opposite directions.

The Sooners roared out of the gate against FAU in Week 1, topping Lane Kiffin's Owls 63-14. First-time starting quarterback Kyler Murray sizzled, completing 9-of-11 passes for 209 yards and two passing touchdowns while adding 23 yards on the ground. UCLA, on the other hand, fell at home to Cincinnati, lost starting quarterback Wilton Speight and managed just 306 yards in Chip Kelly's debut as coach of the Bruins.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Sept. 8 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Memorial Stadium -- Norman, Oklahoma

TV: FOX | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Storylines

Oklahoma: Murray looked sensational as Baker Mayfield's replacement. But the Sooners showed much more than explosiveness at the quarterback position in the win over the Owls. Running back Rodney Anderson picked up right where he left off last year with 100 yards and two touchdowns, the defense held Kiffin's crew to just 4.38 yards per play and Lincoln Riley's crew looked ready to march back to the College Football Playoff. How much of a challenge was FAU for Oklahoma? That remains to be seen, but the Sooners gave no indication that the blowout win was a product of poor competition.

UCLA: Kelly's debut with the Bruins was nothing short of dreadful. Speight injured his back late in the first half, the offensive line couldn't keep anybody out of the backfield and UCLA fell at home to Cincinnati -- 14.5-point underdogs at kickoff. Speight's status is unknown, which would put the game in the hands of freshman Dorian Thompson-Robinson. The former four-star, dual-threat prospect threw for 117 yards in a pinch against the Bearcats.

Game prediction, picks

If we learned anything during Week 1, it's that Kelly's rebuild in Westwood is going to take a very long time. In a game like this against a high-octane offense, the Bruins will have to score 40 to at least have a shot at springing the upset. After the offensive struggles last weekend, that isn't happening. Murray will put up 300 yards through the air and 100 on the ground, Anderson will find the end zone twice and the Sooners will roll. Pick: Oklahoma (-29.5)

So which teams should you back in Week 2 of the college football season? Visit SportsLine now to see the projected final score for every FBS matchup, all from the model that nailed its final seven picks of the 2017-18 season and has returned over $4,000 in profit to $100 bettors over the last three seasons.