The No. 9 Oklahoma Sooners will begin a new era when first-year coach Brent Venables makes his head coaching debut against UTEP on Saturday afternoon. Venables took over following the departure of Lincoln Riley, who led the Sooners to an 11-2 record last season. UTEP has already played a game this season, dropping a 31-13 final against North Texas in Week 0.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. The Sooners are favored by 30 points in the latest Oklahoma vs. UTEP odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 57.

Oklahoma vs. UTEP spread: Oklahoma -30

Oklahoma vs. UTEP over/under: 57 points

Why Oklahoma can cover

Oklahoma ended up 11-2 last year and capped things off with a win over the Oregon Ducks in the Alamo Bowl, so the Sooners are on the hunt for another strong season. Venables might be implementing new systems on both sides of the ball, but he has plenty of talent to work with. Central Florida transfer Dillon Gabriel gives the new coaching staff an experienced signal caller right off the bat, and he is reunited with former UCF offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby.

Venables has been one of the best defensive coordinators in college football over the last several decades, so the Sooners should show immediate improvement defensively. They are facing a UTEP team that was dominated by North Texas last week and simply does not have the athletes to stick with the Sooners. Oklahoma is on a 10-game home winning streak, while the Miners have lost 19 consecutive games against Big 12 opponents.

Why UTEP can cover

UTEP has already played a game this season, giving the Miners an advantage against an Oklahoma team that is dealing with transition. The Sooners will have a new coaching staff and a new quarterback on the field for this game, so they are going to need some time to make proper adjustments. There will also be a completely new system on the defensive side of the ball, so the Sooners are not going to be a vintage Venables defense right off the bat.

The Miners will not be facing another ranked opponent this season, which means they will be treating this like their biggest game of the season. They covered the spread in seven of their final 10 games last year, and they are likely undervalued again heading into Saturday's contest. Oklahoma has only covered the number once in its last five September games.

