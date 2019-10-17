Oklahoma vs. West Virginia: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time

Who's Playing

No. 5 Oklahoma (home) vs. West Virginia (away)

Current Records: Oklahoma 6-0-0; West Virginia 3-3-0

What to Know

Oklahoma won both of their matches against West Virginia last season (59-31 and 59-56) and is aiming for the same result this time around. Oklahoma and West Virginia will face off in a Big 12 battle at noon ET on Saturday at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. The Sooners are coming into the game hot, having won six in a row.

The oddsmakers expected fireworks between Oklahoma and Texas, but the 78-point over/under wound up being a bit inflated. Oklahoma came out on top against Texas by a score of 34-27 on Saturday. QB Jalen Hurts had a stellar game for the Sooners as he picked up 131 yards on the ground on 17 carries and threw three passing touchdowns. Near the top of the highlight reel was Hurts' 51-yard TD bomb to WR CeeDee Lamb in the third quarter.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 14-14 at halftime, but West Virginia was not quite Iowa State's equal in the second half when they met. The Mountaineers suffered a grim 38-14 defeat to Iowa State. If West Virginia was hoping to take revenge for the 30-14 loss against Iowa State the last time the teams met, then they were left disappointed.

Oklahoma's win lifted them to 6-0 while West Virginia's defeat dropped them down to 3-3. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: Oklahoma rank first in the league when it comes to yards per game, with 621.7 on average. Less enviably, the Mountaineers are seventh worst in the nation in rushing yards per game, with only 94.3 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against the Mountaineers.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium -- Norman, Oklahoma

Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium -- Norman, Oklahoma TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Sooners are a big 33.5-point favorite against the Mountaineers.

Over/Under: 66

Series History

Oklahoma have won all of the games they've played against West Virginia in the last five years.