Oklahoma and West Virginia have both had disappointing seasons to this point, but each side has the chance to pick up a momentum-boosting win when they face off on Saturday. The Sooners can secure bowl eligibility with a win, while the Mountaineers can keep their fleeting bowl hopes alive with a victory.

The Sooners have played better football of late, even though they are coming off a close loss to Baylor at home. The defense is still a concern for Oklahoma, but it has shown some improvement in the last three games, and the offense has played fairly well under offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby. In a trying first season for coach Brent Venables, Oklahoma can secure a postseason berth this weekend before trying to score a big win in Bedlam next week.

West Virginia is in major jeopardy of missing out on a bowl game in Neal Brown's fourth season on the job. Brown's seat has gotten progressively warmer throughout the year, but beating Oklahoma would take off some of that pressure while also keeping the possibility of a 6-6 season alive. The issue for the Mountaineers is that their defense has been atrocious this year, and that could bite them in what might otherwise be a winnable home game.

How to watch Oklahoma vs. West Virginia live

Date: Saturday, Nov. 12 | Time: 12 p.m. ET

Location: Milan Puskar Stadium - Morgantown, West Virginia

TV: FS1 | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Three players to watch

Eric Gray, Oklahoma RB: Gray has been a major contributor to Oklahoma's offense, but he has really heated up over the last few weeks. Gray has rushed for over 100 yards in three straight games and scored five touchdowns in that span. In total, Gray is fourth in the conference in yards rushing per game at 100.2. The Mountaineers defense ranks in the bottom half of the Big 12 this year, and Gray has the ability to take full advantage.

Tony Mathis, West Virginia WR: After missing the last couple of games due to injury, Mathis should return against Oklahoma, which sets up as a nice matchup for him. The Sooners rush defense is dead last in the Big 12, allowing a shade under 200 yards per game. Before getting hurt against Texas Tech, Mathis carried the ball 99 times for 492 yards and five touchdowns. If the Mountaineers are going to win this game, they need a big performance from Mathis.

Danny Stutsman, Oklahoma LB: The sophomore linebacker has taken big steps forward this fall. After playing in a more limited role last fall, Stutsman has become an important part of Brent Venables' defense in his first year as head coach. Stutsman has broken out with a team-leading nine tackles for loss. He has also recorded 1.5 sacks and an interception. He will have to help the Sooners rush defense bow up if they are going to slow down West Virginia's offense.

Oklahoma vs. West Virginia prediction

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Oklahoma is a very flawed team, but they have shown some improvement in the last month as it comes in with the more talented roster in this matchup. West Virginia, on the other hand, has lost three games in a row and might just be playing out the stretch with a bowl game looking like a long shot. The Sooners run defense gives me a bit of pause, but I will take Oklahoma win outright and cover the spread against West Virginia. Prediction: Oklahoma -8

