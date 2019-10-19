Oklahoma vs. West Virginia odds, line: 2019 College football picks, predictions from model on 80-51 run

The Sooners look to stay on track for a spot in the College Football Playoff and Jalen Hurts will continue to make his case for the Heisman Trophy when No. 5 Oklahoma hosts West Virginia on Saturday. Hurts has used his arm, legs, and experience to lead an offense that averages 50.2 points per game. He threw for 235 yards, ran for 131 and accounted for four TDs in a 34-27 victory against No. 15 Texas in the 2019 Red River Showdown last week. Meanwhile, the Mountaineers lost 38-14 to Iowa State to fall to 3-3. Kickoff is at noon ET at Memorial Stadium. The Sooners are 32.5-point favorites in the latest Oklahoma vs. West Virginia odds, down one from the opener, while the over-under for total points scored is 63.5. Before making any West Virginia vs. Oklahoma picks of your own, be sure to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $4,200 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread.

The model enters Week 8 of the 2019 season on a strong run, going 80-51 on its top-rated college football picks. It also called Texas (+11) staying within the spread against Oklahoma and Alabama (-17) covering against Texas A&M in two of the biggest games last week. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now, it has simulated West Virginia vs. Oklahoma 10,000 times. We can tell you it's leaning over, but it also says one side of the spread cashes in well over 60 percent of simulations. You can only get that pick at SportsLine.

The model knows Hurts understandably gets the attention, but the Sooners' offense is loaded with talent, starting with elite receiver CeeDee Lamb. The junior is 11th in the nation in receiving yards with 610, tied for first with 10 touchdowns and averages 117.3 all-purpose yards per game. He had 10 catches for 171 yards and three TDs against Texas. The Sooners also boast at least three stud running backs in Rhamondre Stevenson (356 yards, 3 TDs), Trey Sermon (345-4) and Kennedy Brooks, who ran for 105 yards against the Longhorns.

The Sooners' defense has seven players with at least two sacks, with Neville Gallimore and Ronnie Perkins leading the way with three. Kenneth Murray has 2.5, and fellow linebackers Nik Bonitto and Brian Asamoah each have two. The Sooners allow only 199.8 passing yards per game, and senior cornerback Parnell Motley has six passes defended. The favorite is 4-0-1 against the spread in the past five meetings between these teams.

But just because the Sooners have one of the top players in college football doesn't mean they will cover the Oklahoma vs. West Virginia spread on Saturday.

The Mountaineers are built around a defense led by junior linebacker Josh Chandler's 45 tackles. The front line features brothers Darius and Dante Stills, who each have four sacks. WVU also has a top-notch cornerback in Keith Washington, who has six passes defended and three interceptions. He missed the game against Iowa State with an injury, but is back at practice, and coach Neal Brown said he is questionable.

Also questionable is quarterback Austin Kendall, who has passed for 1,247 yards and nine touchdowns this season, but was injured early against Iowa State. He was replaced by Jack Allison, who completed 18-of-24 passes for 140 yards and a touchdown in the loss. The two were neck-and-neck for the starting nod throughout spring practice. Either QB can choose between star receivers Sam James (37 catches for 359 yards) and T.J. Simmons (25-335).

So who wins Oklahoma vs. West Virginia? And which side of the spread is hitting well over 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the West Virginia vs. Oklahoma spread to back on Saturday, all from the advanced model that is on an 80-51 run on top-rated college football picks.