The Oklahoma Sooners will try to bounce back from a narrow loss to Baylor when they face the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday afternoon. Oklahoma had its two-game winning streak snapped in that 38-35 setback against Baylor last week. WVU is on a three-game losing streak following a 31-14 loss at Iowa State in its last game.

Kickoff is set for noon ET. The Sooners are favored by 8 points in the latest West Virginia vs. Oklahoma odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 68.

West Virginia vs. Oklahoma spread: Oklahoma -8

West Virginia vs. Oklahoma over/under: 68 points

West Virginia vs. Oklahoma money line: West Virginia +250, Oklahoma -320

Why West Virginia can cover

Oklahoma has lost four of its last six games, including a home loss to Baylor last week. The Sooners have been blown out multiple times in conference play this year, suggesting that they are not worthy of being heavy favorites right now. They are facing a West Virginia team that is motivated to keep its bowl eligibility hopes alive.

Junior quarterback JT Daniels has thrown for 2,042 yards and 13 touchdowns this season, while running backs CJ Donaldson and Tony Mathis Jr. have combined for more than 1,000 rushing yards. Donaldson is averaging 6.0 yards per carry and has scored eight touchdowns. Oklahoma has only covered the spread once in its last eight games and would need to win with margin to cover the spread on Saturday.

Why Oklahoma can cover

West Virginia might still be alive for a bowl berth, but its remaining games are against Oklahoma, No. 19 Kansas State and Oklahoma State, so the Mountaineers know it will be a tough road. Oklahoma has won two of its last three games and can become bowl eligible with a win on Saturday. The Sooners put up 52 points against then-No. 19 Kansas and has scored at least 27 points in three straight games.

They have the top rushing offense in the Big 12 at nearly 220 yards per game, with running back Eric Gray closing in on his first 1,000-yard season. Gray has rushed for 902 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging 6.4 yards per attempt. Oklahoma has never lost to West Virginia in Morgantown and has won all nine meetings between the schools since the Mountaineers joined the conference.

