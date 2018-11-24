Oklahoma vs. West Virginia score: Live game updates, football highlights, stats, full coverage

In a way, No. 13 West Virginia's loss to Oklahoma State a week ago almost enhances the experience of Friday's night game against No. 6 Oklahoma. Had the Mountaineers won last Saturday, there was a strong chance that the Big 12 Championship Game would have been a rematch of the 'Eers and the Sooners -- the second game in eight days.

Now, with Texas' win over Kansas, Oklahoma-West Virginia is for a spot in the title game. The stakes for this game have never been higher since WVU joined the Big 12. Never before has it been in a position to realistically win the conference title. Oklahoma, meanwhile, is the last remaining Big 12 team that's in the College Football Playoff hunt. Since this is a matchup between two of the Big 12's best offenses, don't be surprised if a video game breaks out. Quarterbacks Kyler Murray and Will Grier could both end up in New York for the Heisman Trophy ceremony.

