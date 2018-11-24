Oklahoma vs. West Virginia score: Live game updates, football highlights, stats, full coverage
Live updates, highlights and analysis as No. 6 OU, No. 13 WVU battle for a Big 12 Championship Game spot
In a way, No. 13 West Virginia's loss to Oklahoma State a week ago almost enhances the experience of Friday's night game against No. 6 Oklahoma. Had the Mountaineers won last Saturday, there was a strong chance that the Big 12 Championship Game would have been a rematch of the 'Eers and the Sooners -- the second game in eight days.
Now, with Texas' win over Kansas, Oklahoma-West Virginia is for a spot in the title game. The stakes for this game have never been higher since WVU joined the Big 12. Never before has it been in a position to realistically win the conference title. Oklahoma, meanwhile, is the last remaining Big 12 team that's in the College Football Playoff hunt. Since this is a matchup between two of the Big 12's best offenses, don't be surprised if a video game breaks out. Quarterbacks Kyler Murray and Will Grier could both end up in New York for the Heisman Trophy ceremony.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis from Oklahoma vs. West Virginia. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
