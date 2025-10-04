Oklahoma wide receiver Keontez Lewis was carted off the field after falling headfirst into the brick barrier behind the end zone during Saturday's game against Kent State. According to the Oklahoma radio broadcast, Lewis was up and walking around in the training room after being taken off the field.

Early in the first quarter, a pass from Sooners quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. led Lewis through the end zone, and the receiver collided with the brick wall while trying to reel in the catch. Lewis remained motionless on the field for about 10 minutes until he was strapped to a stretcher, per the Associated Press.

Lewis was eventually carted off the field, and the entire Oklahoma team came over to offer support. According to the Associated Press, Lewis underwent additional testing away from the stadium and the outlook for him is "promising."

A transfer from Wisconsin, Lewis had 17 catches for 210 yards coming into the game. His two touchdown receptions were tied with Deion Burks for the team lead.

What this means for Lewis' status moving forward is still unknown, but Oklahoma is already without starting quarterback John Mateer, who will miss multiple weeks after undergoing surgery on his throwing hand. The Sooners face Texas in the Red River Rivalry next week before making a road trip to South Carolina.