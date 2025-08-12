New Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer has found himself in the midst of controversy, as screenshots of questionable Venmo transactions surfaced this week on social media.

The pictures show Mateer paying someone in 2022, with the description of the transaction being "sports gambling," and "sports gambling (UCLA vs USC)." The 2022 season marked Mateer's first year with Washington State, meaning he was not allowed to gamble on college football. Mateer's Venmo activity has since been removed or made private.

ESPN's Pete Thamel reports that Oklahoma officials are aware of Mateer's alleged Venmo activity, but the quarterback has "consistently denied" ever being involved with gambling. Oklahoma is now looking into the situation.

Mateer, who was 247Sports' No. 1 transfer portal prospect, is Oklahoma's key offseason addition, as he elected to leave Pullman for Norman along with offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle. Last season for the Cougars, Mateer completed 64.6% of his passes for 3,139 yards, 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions. As a runner, Mateer put together a historic campaign, rushing 178 times for 826 yards and 15 more scores. His 44 total touchdowns were tied for the most in the FBS with former teammate and No. 1 overall pick Cameron Ward, and he was one of just two FBS quarterbacks to throw for 20 touchdowns and rush for 10 touchdowns.

Coach Brent Venables is entering an important season after posting a 6-7 record in 2024. He is just the second Oklahoma coach to ever post a losing record in two of his first three seasons, following in the footsteps of John Blake, who was fired after his third year. The Sooners are expected to improve with more consistency at the quarterback position, but that new quarterback has now found himself in a bit of hot water.