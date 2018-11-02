Oklahoma's Rodney Anderson, out for the season with knee injury, declares for 2019 NFL Draft

Oklahoma running back Rodney Anderson, already ruled out after suffering a season-ending knee injury against UCLA in Week 2, declared for the 2019 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

"During my recruiting visit to Oklahoma," Anderson said, "I immediately sensed the strong family atmosphere and knew that this was where I wanted to attend school and play college football.

"I thoroughly enjoyed these past four years in Norman and am proud to have worn the crimson and cream. The bonds I formed with my teammates, coaches and friends are special to me and being selected captain this season has truly been an honor. With my degree already in hand and after much discussion with my family, I have chosen to set my sights on the NFL and focus on preparing for the 2019 NFL Draft. This was not an easy decision, but I believe I am ready for this next step."

Anderson could have returned for a redshirt senior year in 2019, but given his injury history, it makes sense that he would choose to take his talents to the next level. Anderson suffered a broken leg in the second game of the year during his freshman season in 2015 and then he suffered a fractured vertebra during preseason camp in 2016. He received his undergraduate degree in May, and has since been pursuing a master's degree in human relations.

Anderson started seven of 14 games in 2017, emerging as one of the Big 12's best backs in mid-October. He finished the year with team highs of 1,161 rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns, adding 281 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns.