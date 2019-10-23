Oklahoma's Sooner Schooner out of action for remainder of 2019 season following crash

The Schooner crashed during Saturday's win over West Virginia

One of college football's best traditions is heading to the pits. Oklahoma's Sooner Schooner will not run for the rest of the season but could return to action by next season's spring game, senior associate athletic director Kenny Mossman told The OU Daily on Tuesday.

The Schooner crashed on the field of The Gaylord Family Memorial Stadium during Oklahoma's win over West Virginia on Saturday. The crash sent the man and woman riding on the schooner off the right side and slamming hard into the grass. Thankfully, everybody was OK following the incident.

"We will repair the damaged Schooner and its future use will be for static display," Mossman told The Daily. "It is possible that it will be back at a game this season, but it will not run. We also are in the process of having a new Schooner constructed. There is no timetable yet for when it will be ready. I would anticipate having it in time for the spring game."

The Schooner was in pretty bad shape following the crash.

The covered wagon led by two white ponies drives around one side of the field after every Sooners score. It first appeared in 1964, and it is designed to resemble the wagons that pioneers used when they settled Oklahoma Territory. The RUF/NEKS spirit squad are in charge of driving and maintaining the wagon.

Oklahoma's next home game will be Nov. 9 vs. Iowa State. The Sooners will travel to Kansas State this weekend and are off on Nov. 3.

