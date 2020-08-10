Watch Now: Power Five Leaders Meeting On Monday To Discuss 2020 Season ( 6:44 )

Old Dominion on Monday became the second individual FBS team to decide against playing college football or any fall sports in 2020 over health and safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Monarchs are the first program that is a conference member to cancel its season individually.

UConn became the first FBS program to cancel its fall sports season last Wednesday. The MAC on Saturday became the first FBS conference to announce it would not pursue a college football season in 2020.

The Power Five conferences are in regular meetings to determine whether playing college football in fall 2020 is viable, according to CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd. Two prominent Power Five athletic directors told Dodd on Saturday that cancellation of the 2020 season is "inevitable."