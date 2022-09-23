Who's Playing

Arkansas State @ Old Dominion

Current Records: Arkansas State 1-2; Old Dominion 1-2

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Old Dominion Monarchs are heading back home. The Monarchs and the Arkansas State Red Wolves will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

It was a hard-fought contest, but Old Dominion had to settle for a 16-14 defeat against the Virginia Cavaliers last week. No one had a standout game offensively for Old Dominion, but they got scores from TE Zack Kuntz and WR Ali Jennings III.

Meanwhile, Arkansas State was first on the board but had to settle for second at the end of their game against the Memphis Tigers last week. Arkansas State fell to Memphis 44-32. The Red Wolves' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of RB Brian Snead, who punched in two rushing touchdowns, and QB James Blackman, who passed for two TDs and 275 yards on 34 attempts. Blackman had some trouble finding his footing against the Ohio State Buckeyes two weeks ago, so this was a step in the right direction.

The Monarchs are the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. They hadn't treated fans well this season, but they at least enjoy a 2-0 record against the spread.

The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 1-2. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Old Dominion ranks 17th in the nation when it comes to thrown interceptions, with only one on the season. But the Red Wolves are even better: they have yet to throw a single interception. So expect both teams to feel comfortable airing the ball out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium -- Norfolk, Virginia

Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium -- Norfolk, Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Monarchs are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Red Wolves, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last one year.