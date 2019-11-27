Old Dominion vs. Charlotte: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Old Dominion (home) vs. Charlotte (away)

Current Records: Old Dominion 1-10; Charlotte 6-5

What to Know

Get ready for a Conference USA battle as the Charlotte 49ers and the Old Dominion Monarchs will face off at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Foreman Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium. Charlotte is cruising in on a four-game winning streak while Old Dominion is stumbling in off of ten consecutive losses.

Charlotte was able to grind out a solid win over the Marshall Thundering Herd on Saturday, winning 24-13. WR Victor Tucker and QB Chris Reynolds were among the main playmakers for the 49ers as the former caught five passes for 121 yards and punched in one rushing TD and the latter picked up 145 yards on the ground on 25 carries and accumulated 166 passing yards.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough contest for Old Dominion, and boy were they were right. They have to be aching after a bruising 38-17 loss to the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders. The losing side was boosted by WR Aaron Moore, who caught 14 passes for 194 yards and one TD. That receiving effort made it the first game that Moore has posted more than 100 yards receiving.

Charlotte's victory lifted them to 6-5 while Old Dominion's defeat dropped them down to 1-10. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Old Dominion is third worst in the nation in overall touchdowns, with only 18 on the season. But the 49ers are stumbling into the matchup with the 18th most touchdowns allowed in the nation, having given up 43 on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Foreman Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium -- Norfolk, Virginia

Foreman Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium -- Norfolk, Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The 49ers are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Monarchs.

Over/Under: 50

Series History

Old Dominion have won three out of their last four games against Charlotte.