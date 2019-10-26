Old Dominion vs. FAU: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Old Dominion vs. Florida Atlantic football game
Who's Playing
Old Dominion (home) vs. FAU (away)
Current Records: Old Dominion 1-6; FAU 4-3
What to Know
Old Dominion lost both of their matches to FAU last season, on scores of 58-28 and 52-33, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Old Dominion and FAU will face off in a Conference USA battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Foreman Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium. The Monarchs stagger in eager to bring about an end to their six-game losing streak.
The evening started off rough for the Monarchs last week, and it ended that way, too. They have to be aching after a bruising 38-14 defeat to UAB. Old Dominion was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 28-3.
Meanwhile, if FAU was expecting to get some payback for the 31-7 loss against Marshall the last time they met in October of last year, then they were left disappointed. FAU was within a late touchdown of stealing the victory, but they took the "L" against Marshall 36-31. FAU's loss signaled the end of their four-game winning streak.
The Monarchs are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 3-1 against the spread when expected to lose.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Foreman Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium -- Norfolk, Virginia
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $24.95
Odds
The Owls are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Monarchs.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 50
Series History
FAU have won three out of their last four games against Old Dominion.
- Oct 06, 2018 - FAU 52 vs. Old Dominion 33
- Oct 07, 2017 - FAU 58 vs. Old Dominion 28
- Nov 19, 2016 - Old Dominion 42 vs. FAU 24
- Nov 28, 2015 - FAU 33 vs. Old Dominion 31
