Old Dominion vs. FAU: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Old Dominion vs. Florida Atlantic football game
Who's Playing
Old Dominion (home) vs. FAU (away)
Current Records: Old Dominion 1-6; FAU 4-3
What to Know
Old Dominion lost both of their matches to FAU last season, on scores of 58-28 and 52-33, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Old Dominion and FAU will face off in a Conference USA battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Foreman Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium. The Monarchs are limping into the matchup on a six-game losing streak.
The evening started off rough for the Monarchs last week, and it ended that way, too. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 38-14 walloping at UAB's hands. Old Dominion was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 28-3.
FAU wasn't able to make up for their 31-7 loss to Marshall when they last met October of last year. FAU was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 36-31 to Marshall. FAU's defeat signaled the end of their four-game winning streak.
The Monarchs are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 3-1 against the spread when expected to lose.
These two teams will surely be scraping tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Foreman Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium -- Norfolk, Virginia
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Owls are a big 14-point favorite against the Monarchs.
Over/Under: 50
Series History
FAU have won three out of their last four games against Old Dominion.
- Oct 06, 2018 - FAU 52 vs. Old Dominion 33
- Oct 07, 2017 - FAU 58 vs. Old Dominion 28
- Nov 19, 2016 - Old Dominion 42 vs. FAU 24
- Nov 28, 2015 - FAU 33 vs. Old Dominion 31
