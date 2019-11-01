Old Dominion vs. Florida International odds: 2019 Week 10 picks, predictions from proven simulation

A Conference USA battle is on tap between the FIU Panthers and the Old Dominion Monarchs at noon ET on Saturday at Riccardo Silva Stadium. FIU is 4-4 overall and 4-1 at home, while Old Dominion is 1-7 overall and 0-4 on the road. Old Dominion is only so-so against the spread (3-5), but FIU has really struggled (2-6). In just the sixth season since joining the FBS, Old Dominion has struggled since winning 10 games in 2016, with a 10-22 record since. Meanwhile, Butch Davis is looking for his third consecutive winning season at FIU. The Panthers are favored by 17 points in the latest Florida International vs. Old Dominion odds, while the over-under is set at 49. Before entering any Old Dominion vs. FIU picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

FIU's matchup with Middle Tennessee last week was up for grabs at halftime, but the Panthers were thoroughly outmatched in the second half. FIU ended up on the wrong side of a painful 50-17 defeat. FIU's defeat came about despite a quality game from QB James Morgan, who passed for 208 yards and two touchdowns on 32 attempts. The FIU offense has mixed up its gameplans considerably from week-to-week, with run-pass differentials that skew heavily to one side or the other based on opponent. However, in FIU's four wins, it has generally tended to favor running the football, averaging 255.8 yards per game rushing in victories.

Meanwhile, the Monarchs lost to FAU by a final of 41-3. The Monarchs were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 24-3. The Old Dominion offense has struggled to find its footing all season, averaging just 3.7 yards per play. However, the Monarchs' defense has been competitive throughout the season, allowing 444 yards or less in every game. They've forced 14 turnovers on the season and disrupting FIU's rhythm will be their best chance of staying in the game. Keion White has 40 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, two sacks, an interception, a fumble recovery and a forced fumble in his first season since switching from tight end to defensive end and he could be key to slowing FIU down.

