Old Dominion vs. UT-San Antonio: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Old Dominion vs. UTSA football game
Who's Playing
Old Dominion (home) vs. UT-San Antonio (away)
Current Records: Old Dominion 1-8; UT-San Antonio 3-5
What to Know
A Conference USA battle is on tap between Old Dominion and UT-San Antonio at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Foreman Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium. Old Dominion is limping into the matchup on an eight-game losing streak.
The Monarchs were first on the board but had to settle for second at the end of their contest against FIU on Saturday. The Monarchs took a 24-17 hit to the loss column at the hands of FIU. A silver lining for Old Dominion was the play of RB Lala Davis, who rushed for 58 yards and one TD on six carries. Davis' performance made up for a slower game against FAU last week.
Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough game for UT-San Antonio, and boy were they were right. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 45-14 punch to the gut against Texas A&M. UT-San Antonio was down by 35-7 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Monarchs are worst in the nation in yards per game, with only 237.2 on average. The Roadrunners have experienced some offensive struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the ninth fewest passing yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 141.9 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Foreman Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium -- Norfolk, Virginia
- TV: ESPN3.com
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Monarchs are a 4.5-point favorite against the Roadrunners.
Over/Under: 43
Series History
Old Dominion have won both of the games they've played against UT-San Antonio in the last five years.
- Sep 24, 2016 - Old Dominion 33 vs. UT-San Antonio 19
- Nov 07, 2015 - Old Dominion 36 vs. UT-San Antonio 31
-
