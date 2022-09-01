Who's Playing

Virginia Tech @ Old Dominion

Last Season Records: Old Dominion 6-7; Virginia Tech 6-7

What to Know

The Virginia Tech Hokies and the Old Dominion Monarchs will face off at 7 p.m. ET Sept. 2 at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium to kick off their 2022 seasons. Last year was nothing to brag about for the Hokies (6-7), so the team is looking forward to a new start. Old Dominion struggled last year, too, ending up 6-7.

Virginia Tech is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. But these early season matchups can go either way as both teams get back into playing shape.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium -- Norfolk, Virginia

Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium -- Norfolk, Virginia TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Hokies are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Monarchs, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last one year.