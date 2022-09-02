Who's Playing

Virginia Tech @ Old Dominion

Last Season Records: Old Dominion 6-7; Virginia Tech 6-7

What to Know

The Virginia Tech Hokies and the Old Dominion Monarchs are opening their 2022 seasons against one another at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium. Last year was nothing to brag about for Virginia Tech (6-7), so the team is looking forward to a new start. Old Dominion struggled last year, too, ending up 6-7.

The Hokies have the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. A win is hardly a sure thing, especially this early in the season, so expect a good game.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium -- Norfolk, Virginia

Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium -- Norfolk, Virginia TV: ESPN University

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $230.00

Odds

The Hokies are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Monarchs, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last one year.