Ole Miss at Mississippi State: Prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

The Egg Bowl between Ole Miss and Mississippi State will provide an extra spicy addition to your Thanksgiving feast, thanks to Ole Miss' NCAA scandal that's wrapping up with current Mississippi State players included in the Notice of Allegations.

That, coupled with the bragging rights that are on the line annually in one of the most underrated rivalries in college football, will make this must-watch TV on Thursday night.

The Rebels lost a heart-breaker to Texas A&M last weekend, but would love nothing more than to hurt their rival's bowl standing while closing out their season on a high note. The Bulldogs narrowly escaped a test from Arkansas in Fayetteville, and return home looking to extend their winning streak to two over the "school up north."

The Bulldogs are 16-point favorites over the Rebels.

Viewing information

Date: Thursday, Nov. 23 | Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Davis Wade Stadium -- Starkville, Mississippi

TV: ESPN | Live stream: WatchESPN

Storylines

Ole Miss: The Rebels have found a gem in dual-threat quarterback Jordan Ta'amu -- who should be fine after getting banged up vs. Texas A&M last week. The combination of his ability to create on the ground, Jordan Wilkins' ability to run effectively and the group of power forwards doubling as wide receivers outside makes this Rebels offense hard to slow down. The question for coach Matt Luke is on defense, where the Rebels are last in the conference in scoring defense (35.2 points per game), total defense (455.7 yards per game) and 13th in defensive yards per play allowed (6.26). They need to force field goals instead of touchdowns, and they'll have a chance.

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs need to get the ground game going like they did against Alabama two weeks ago, with quarterback Nick Fitzgerald and running back Aeris Williams setting the tone. If they do, it'll limit the Rebels' possessions and dictate a physical style of play that, quite frankly, Ole Miss can't match. Defensively, the Bulldogs attack consistently, which means that their cornerbacks will be left on islands quite a bit against A.J. Brown and the rest of the Rebels receivers.

Prediction

This will be a wild, high-scoring, fun matchup between two teams that really don't care about what this game means on a national scale. This one's about bragging rights. Mississippi State will earn those bragging rights, but it won't be easy. The Rebels will find some success on big plays in the passing game deep as Bulldogs defensive coordinator Todd Grantham dials up blitz after blitz. But in the fourth quarter, Fitzgerald will wear down the Rebels defense, keep Ta'amu and Co. on the sideline and ice the game away with a demoralizing drive that culminates with a touchdown to put it away. It won't be by more than two scores, though. Pick: Rebels (+16)



