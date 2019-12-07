Ole Miss coaching search: FAU coach Lane Kiffin emerges as leading candidate

A top target has emerged in Ole Miss' coaching search. FAU coach Lane Kiffin is believed to be the leading candidate for the Rebels, according to CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd. Bruce Feldman of The Athletic also reported Friday evening "a deal could be sorted out as early as Saturday night."

Kiffin's Owls will play in the Conference USA Championship Game against UAB on Saturday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network. Ole Miss fired coach Matt Luke following a season-ending loss to Mississippi State.

Kiffin just wrapped up his third regular season in Boca Raton, where he was 9-3 on the season and 25-13 overall. Should the deal come to fruition, it would mark a notable return to the SEC for Kiffin, who previously coached one season at Tennessee in 2009. He led the Vols to a 7-6 record that year, including an appearance in the Chick-fil-A Bowl. However, he left soon thereafter to become the coach at USC. For the record, Ole Miss next plays Tennessee in a cross-division game in 2021.

Kiffin was fired midseason as the coach of the Trojans in 2013, but reappeared as Alabama's offensive coordinator the following season. For three years, he helped usher the Crimson Tide offense into the modern era of spread offenses. Under Kiffin's direction, three different players at Alabama (wide receiver Amari Cooper, running back Derrick Henry and quarterback Jalen Hurts) won the SEC Offensive Player of the Year award. In 2016, the Tide finished 15th nationally in points per game.

Prior to emerging as Ole Miss' top target, Kiffin was linked to the vacancy at Arkansas, which fired coach Chad Morris earlier in the season.