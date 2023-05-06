Ole Miss wide receiver Chris Marshall has been dismissed from the team for a violation of team rules, ending a brief stint for the one-time five-star recruit who initially signed with Texas A&M's No. 1 recruiting class. The No. 24 player in the Class of 2022, Marshall caught 11 passes during his freshman season with the Aggies before committing to the Rebels as a transfer on Dec. 25.

The 6-foot-3 native of Missouri City, Texas, was a member of Ole Miss' top-ten ranked transfer haul, according to 247Sports. He was projected to help Ole Miss replace the departed production of Malik Heath and Jonathan Mingo, who combined for 111 catches and 1,832 yards receiving last season.

Marshall's dismissal from Ole Miss is only the latest bit of off-field trouble for the No. 3 ranked receiver of the 2022 class. He was one of multiple players suspended for the team's win over Miami on Sept. 17; later, he was among the Aggies suspended because of a locker room incident after a loss at South Carolina in October.

Appearing in just six games for Texas A&M before entering the portal. Marshall's most productive outing came in the season opener against FCS Sam Houston State in Week 1 with four catches for 41 yards. However, he was in line to player a larger role at Ole Miss.

Marshall impressed with four catches for 89 yards in the program's spring game last month. Among the other new additions to the Rebels' receiving corps are Louisiana Tech transfer Tre Harris, and true freshmen Ayden Williams and Cayden Lee.