Ole Miss coach Pete Golding assured everyone who would listen that his sixth-ranked Rebels are locked in ahead of their first College Football Playoff appearance. Golding jabbed Lane Kiffin several times without mentioning his name.

"I'm not changing who I am," Golding said. "I ain't changing what the hell I wear or going to yoga or playing pickleball. I ain't doing any of that shit. I am who I am. We're going to roll. We're going to do this thing the right way. I've done it a long time around a lot of good people and we're going to give it our best shot and see what happens."

Asked specifically about the impact of Kiffin's departure to LSU, Golding balked at the idea his exit would affect the Rebels on gameday against Tulane in the opening round.

"I really don't think, at the end of the day at this point ... it's one thing if it's Game 1 and you're worried about what's the culture like and if the routine has been set," Golding said. "Who runs you out of the huddle is overrated. It's not going to matter. At that point, the game is already won or lost by the plan and the preparation and the energy and the attitude of the players."

Charlie Weis Jr. will call plays in the playoff after initially leaving for Baton Rouge with Kiffin. Golding said he would have an opportunity to remain on staff in 2026 and beyond, but the decision was up to him Weis.

The decision from Weis to stay with the Rebels may have solidified an opening-round home game for Ole Miss in the eyes of the selection committee. Quarterbacks coach Joe Judge, running backs coach Kevin Smith and offensive line coach John Garrison will also remain with the Rebels through the playoff, at least.

Graced with one of the most explosive offenses in college football this season, the Rebels led the SEC and ranked third nationally in total offense (498.1 yards per game) and finished third across the SEC in scoring (37.3 points per game).

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, a post-spring Division II transfer from Ferris State, has thrown for 3,018 yards and 18 touchdowns to go along with 470 rushing yards and six scores. He took the job from Austin Simmons in mid-September and never looked back as one of the Rebels' top leaders. In his second start for the Rebels against Tulane, Chambliss threw for 307 yards and two touchdowns while registering 112 yards on the ground.