Ole Miss frustrated by sanctions from NCAA, plans to appeal by next week

The hammer came down on Ole Miss on Friday, and Rebels' administrators aren't happy.

The NCAA slapped the program with lack of institutional control and an additional bowl ban in 2018 on top of the self-imposed ban the school applied in 2017, which means that seniors in the program can transfer to any FBS program without penalty for the 2018 season.

Ross Bjork lamenting the NCAA lumping in violations from 30 years ago in with the current case. Says they're not related.



"When does a program get a clean slate?" — Dr. Saturday (@YahooDrSaturday) December 1, 2017

The crux of the amended notice of allegations, which came after former offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil's draft night to forget that included an admission that he took money from Ole Miss officials and a video posted on his own social media accounts of him smoking a substance through a gas mask.

In the time since that incident, current Mississippi State linebacker Leo Lewis -- referred to as "student athlete 39" in the notice of allegations -- became one of the NCAA's star witnesses, and even testified before the Committee on Infractions in September against rival Ole Miss. Thursday, the Ole Miss Spirit published an audio recording of that including Lewis' mother reportedly admitting that the family received offers from Mississippi State and LSU.

Lewis acting as the star witness against Ole Miss didn't sit well with Rebel athletic director Ross Bjork.

Bjork on Leo Lewis testimony: "We are shocked they found him credible based on the mountains of evidence presented." #OleMiss — Parrish Alford (@parrishalford) December 1, 2017

Needless to say, the school plans to appeal by next week, Bjork said.

"While we continue to review the full report, we will vigorously appeal the 2018 postseason ban," the school said in response to the NCAA's release. "The additional postseason ban is excessive and does not take into account the corrective actions that we have made in personnel, structure, policies and processes to address the issues."

"We are appealing this case because we were denied proper due course," Ole Miss chancellor Jeff Vitter said.

In addition to the bowl ban, NCAA issued show-causes to several former Ole Miss coaches and administrators including Barney Farrar (five years) and Chris Kiffin (two years). Former head coach Hugh Freeze received a two conference-game suspension if he's serving as a head coach next season.

Ole Miss went 6-6 this year and beat Mississippi State 31-28 in the Egg Bowl on Thanksgiving night. Matt Luke was named the permanent head coach on Sunday after serving on an interim basis throughout the 2017 season.