With Lane Kiffin going from Oxford to Baton Rouge, LSU interim coach Frank Wilson will be going the other way. New Ole Miss coach Pete Golding is expected hire Wilson as an assistant coach, sources tell CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz and Chris Hummer.

During a meeting on Tuesday, Wilson informed LSU players and staff that he will be joining the Rebels after the Tigers' matchup against Houston in the Texas Bowl on Dec. 27. After Brian Kelly was fired, Wilson was elevated to the role of interim coach and led the team to a 2-2 record with wins over Arkansas and Western Kentucky.

While this may be a new gig for Wilson, there is plenty of familiarity with both Golding and Ole Miss. After landing the UTSA job in 2016, one of the first hires made was bringing in Wilson to be his defensive coordinator. Roughly a decade earlier, Wilson served as the running backs at special teams coach for Ole Miss from 2005-07.

Wilson, 52, started his coaching career back in 1996 as a graduate assistant at Nicholls State, his alma mater. Wilson then worked his way up the ranks of Louisiana high school football before joining the Ole Miss coaching staff in 2005. He also made stops at Southern Miss, Tennessee and LSU before getting hired by UTSA.

In his four years with the Roadrunners, Wilson's record was 19-29 with one bowl appearance. UTSA fired Wilson following the 2019 season, and he spent the next two years as the coach at McNeese State where he went 7-11.