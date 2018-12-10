Ole Miss hires ex-Colorado coach Mike MacIntyre as new defensive coordinator

Ole Miss has officially hired former Colorado coach Mike MacIntyre to lead its defense. An announcement came on Monday, a little more than two weeks after Ole Miss coach Matt Luke dismissed defensive coordinator Wesley McGriff. MacIntyre was fired as Colorado's coach on Nov. 18th.

"I could not be more excited to add Mike's leadership, values and high-level experience to our program," Luke said in a statement from the university. "Throughout our years together at Duke and Ole Miss, I have seen firsthand his ability to turn around a defense, and I look forward to seeing his veteran influence on that side of the ball. Mike is also a tremendous recruiter and should make an immediate impact as we assemble this important class."

This is the start of MacIntyre's second stint at Ole Miss. He was previously an assistant for the Rebels with Luke from 1999-2002 when he worked with wide receivers and defensive backs. He was also a renowned recruiter for the program, having been heavily involved in the signing of quarterback Eli Manning and linebacker Patrick Willis. Luke and MacIntyre also go back to their days as coordinators at Duke under coach David Cutcliffe.

"I am honored and excited to have this opportunity," MacIntyre said. "From our time working together, I have a lot of respect for Matt as a coach and as a man. The future is bright under his leadership, and I look forward to working with the players to help take this program to the next level."

Ole Miss finished at or near the bottom in every major defensive statistical category in 2018. However, MacIntyre has a history of turning things around defensively. Colorado was one of the Pac-12's worst defenses when MacIntyre was hired ahead of the 2013 season. By 2015, however, under defensive coordinator Jim Leavitt, the Buffs were sixth in the conference, allowing 27.5 points per game. That number improved again during Colorado's breakout 2016 season when the Buffs allowed just 21.7 points per game, third-best in the Pac-12. MacIntyre was named the AP Coach of the Year that season for leading the program to a 10-4 record.

In hiring MacIntyre, Luke gets a name he's familiar with and one that has a history of recruiting well in the area and rebuilding defenses.