Ole Miss lands huge commitment after flipping QB Matt Corral from Florida

The NCAA handed down Ole Miss' punishment earlier this month, which included a bowl ban in 2018 in addition to the one it self-imposed in 2017. But the demise of Ole Miss football might have been greatly exaggerated.

The scandal-plagued program got some light at the end of the tunnel late Thursday night, when 4-star quarterback Matt Corral -- a 6-foot-2, 196-pound pro-style quarterback from Long Beach, California -- flipped his commitment from Florida to Ole Miss, according to 247Sports.

"A lot played into this," Corral told 247Sports. "Coach Matt Luke is a family-oriented guy. I figured I wouldn't miss a beat if I went there from California. It's like home. The offense they run, it may not be what I've said in the past, but talking to people I trust and those I believe in, I know this won't be a bad decision for me. That offense will help me show off my talents on the biggest stage. Plus, and to top it all off, this is the SEC West."

This is enormous news for Luke and the Rebel staff, less than a month after the Rebels topped Mississippi State 31-28 in the Egg Bowl and the school that removed Luke's interim tag one day later to make him the permanent coach.

Because Corral plans on enrolling in January, he serves as a solid insurance policy for the offensive staff behind Jordan Ta'amu -- the presumed starter in 2018. Ta'amu completed 66.5 percent of his passes (115-for-173) for 1,682 yards (9.7 yards per attempt), 11 touchdowns and four interceptions in a pinch for the Rebels after Shea Patterson's season ended on Oct. 21 due to injury. He added 165 rushing yards and four touchdowns, and proved to be a surprising weapon for one of the SEC's top offenses in 2018.

Was he a flash in the pan, or is he bound to be a star in 2018? That question remains unanswered, and became a much bigger deal this month when Patterson announced his transfer to Michigan.

Corral's presence this fall will push Ta'amu and provide a solid backup plan Luke and offensive coordinator Phil Longo in a similar way that Jake Fromm did for College Football Playoff-bound Georgia last offseason.

That's not to say Ole Miss is going to go through an immediate resurgence in 2018. The Rebels aren't eligible for the postseason, is on probation through Nov. 30, 2020 and the rebuilding effort will take much longer than one year. But his commitment suggests that what the Rebels are selling on the recruiting trail is resonating with members of the Class of 2018, and the future of the program might not be as bleak as it seemed when the sanctions were handed down on Dec. 1.