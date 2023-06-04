UTSA wide receiver Zakhari Franklin, the top remaining prospect available in the transfer portal, committed to Ole Miss Saturday. A four-star prospect in 247Sports' rankings, Franklin is the 19th transfer to commit to Ole Miss and coach Lane Kiffin during the 2023 cycle.

Franklin, a two-time first-team All-Conference USA selection, received a transfer grade of 91 by 247Sports, which makes him the No. 108 player nationally and No. 22 wide receiver in the portal. Franklin officially entered the portal April 28, though he did not confirm the move until Friday.

"These past 4 years have been some of the best moments of my life," Franklin said on Twitter of his decision to enter the transfer portal. "Thank you to my teammates, coaches, training staff, equipment team and everyone that's been a part of my journey. The city of San Antonio will be forever in my heart."

Franklin is coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving seasons. He tallied 3,348 yards and 37 touchdowns through the air in four years with the Roadrunners. The 6-foot, 190-pound wideout averaged almost 13 yards per reception for his career.

Franklin joins an Ole Miss offense that has to replace its top two receivers in Jonathan Mingo and Malik Heath. The Rebels return Jordan Watkins, a former transfer who joined the Rebels in 2022, and senior Dayton Wade. Ole Miss also welcomed Louisiana Tech's Tre Harris and Texas A&M's Chris Marshall via the portal, though Marshall was dismissed in May. That means Franklin could have a quick path to playing time in Ole Miss' offense.