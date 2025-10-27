Lane Kiffin insists he's not in it for the paycheck. With two of college football's premier jobs now open -- Florida and LSU -- speculation has again turned toward the Ole Miss coach, whose name reliably surfaces anytime the sport's power programs go searching. But Kiffin made it clear Monday that financial offers won't dictate his next move.

"Just so you know, because you haven't known me very long, I have never made a decision based off money, nor will I," Kiffin said on "The Pat McAfee Show." "For a lot of people, they're just like, 'Well, money, and it does this and does that.' "I've seen too many examples in life where money does not buy happiness. So I'm never going to make a decision off of money, nor do I care about it. (My agent) Jimmy Sexton gets really mad when I say that. He's like, 'We got to get this. We got to get this.' And, I'm like, 'Jimmy, I don't care.' And he goes, 'I do!'"

Kiffin's comments arrive as he guides No. 6 Ole Miss into the heart of the College Football Playoff race. The Rebels' 34-26 win at Oklahoma on Saturday improved their record to 8-1, keeping alive hopes for the program's first CFP berth -- and, in turn, heightening interest in their high-profile head coach.

Both Florida and LSU dismissed their coaches this week, entering what's expected to be the most competitive hiring cycle in recent memory. Florida moved on from Billy Napier on Oct. 19 amid another disappointing start to the 2025 season, while LSU parted ways with Brian Kelly, who is owed nearly $54 million, on Sunday.

Kiffin, long dubbed the "Portal King" for his aggressive use of the transfer market, would be an attractive option for either school in an effort of a quick rebuild. But timing could complicate matters: the early signing period opens Dec. 4, with playoff games starting Dec. 19 -- leaving little room for schools to wait on a coach competing deep into the postseason.

Kiffin has been through this before. Auburn pursued him aggressively in 2022 before he ultimately chose to stay at Ole Miss, a decision he later credited his daughter, Landry Kiffin, for influencing.

Whether his stance holds as Florida and LSU boosters prepare their pitches remains to be seen. But as the coaching carousel begins to spin, Kiffin is adamant about one thing: his happiness isn't necessarily for sale.