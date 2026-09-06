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Ole Miss vs. Louisville live updates: No. 9 Rebels battle No. 24 Cardinals in top-25 showdown

Live updates, highlights and analysis as Ole Miss and Louisville meet in a Week 1 marquee matchup

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NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The only game of Week 1 featuring two ranked teams will be contested Sunday night at Nissan Stadium in Nashville as No. 9 Ole Miss and No. 24 Louisville meet in a critical SEC vs. ACC showdown. The Rebels are looking to prove last season's run to the College Football Playoff semifinals was no fluke as they return star quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and star running back Kewan Lacy from a 13-2 team.

Louisville and fourth-year coach Jeff Brohm will be looking to make an early statement of their own after a 9-4 campaign diminished by three straight November losses. Brohm owns a reputation for slaying higher-ranked opponents (see last year's win at Miami as an example), and the Cardinals are talented enough to make a CFP charge of their own. Ohio State transfer Lincoln Kienholz will be making his first career start at quarterback, but the Cards are led by star running back Isaac Brown. It was no coincidence that Louisville's lackluster stretch last season came while Brown was out due to injury. Now, he's healthy and poised to go toe-to-toe with Lacy in a must-see running back battle.

Keep it locked here as CBS Sports provides you with live updates, highlights and analysis as Ole Miss battles Louisville in a Week 1 showdown. 

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The Kienholz factor

Louisville's expectations of an elite passing game didn't quite pan out like expected last year with USC transfer Miller Moss at quarterback. His production tapered off significantly in the season's second half, and Louisville's running game wasn't good enough to make up the difference. Fourth-year coach Jeff Brohm went back to the portal in 2026 to land ex-Ohio State backup Lincoln Kienholz. The former four-star prospect was edged by Julian Saying in a quarterback battle last year and is raring for his first starting opportunity as a redshirt junior. He's expected to bring an element of elusiveness to the Louisville offense that quarterbacks in Brohm's system don't always have. 

David Cobb
September 6, 2026, 8:30 PM
Sep. 06, 2026, 4:30 pm EDT
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