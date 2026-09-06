Ole Miss vs. Louisville live updates: No. 9 Rebels battle No. 24 Cardinals in top-25 showdown

The Kienholz factor
Louisville's expectations of an elite passing game didn't quite pan out like expected last year with USC transfer Miller Moss at quarterback. His production tapered off significantly in the season's second half, and Louisville's running game wasn't good enough to make up the difference. Fourth-year coach Jeff Brohm went back to the portal in 2026 to land ex-Ohio State backup Lincoln Kienholz. The former four-star prospect was edged by Julian Saying in a quarterback battle last year and is raring for his first starting opportunity as a redshirt junior. He's expected to bring an element of elusiveness to the Louisville offense that quarterbacks in Brohm's system don't always have.