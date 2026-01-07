The 10th-ranked Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes will look to continue their unlikely run to the championship when they battle the sixth-ranked Ole Miss Rebels in a 2026 College Football Playoff semifinal matchup at the Fiesta Bowl on Thursday. Miami stunned defending national champion Ohio State 24-14 on New Year's Eve, while Ole Miss held off third-ranked Georgia 39-34 on New Year's Day. The Hurricanes (12-2, 6-2 ACC), who have won six in a row, are 4-0 against ranked opponents this season. The Rebels (13-1, 7-1 SEC), who have won seven consecutive games, are 2-1 against ranked foes. The Ole Miss coaching staff is in flux, but offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. will be on the sideline for the Rebels, along with interim Head Coach Pete Golding.

Kickoff from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., is at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Hurricanes are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Miami vs. Ole Miss odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 51.5. Miami has +340 CFP futures odds to win it all, while Ole Miss is the biggest remaining longshot in the field at +550. Before making any Ole Miss vs. Miami picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

New users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $300 in bonus bets if your $5+ bet wins:

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times, and it is 31-19 on its top-rated college football money-line picks since the beginning of the 2024 season.

Now, the model has set its sights on Miami vs. Ole Miss. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Ole Miss vs. Miami:

Miami vs. Ole Miss spread Miami -3.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Miami vs. Ole Miss over/under 51.5 points Miami vs. Ole Miss money line Miami -177, Ole Miss +147 Miami vs. Ole Miss picks See picks at SportsLine Miami vs. Ole Miss streaming Fubo (Try for free)

New users can also check out the latest FanDuel promo code and get $300 in bonus bets at FanDuel if your $5 bet wins.

Why Miami can cover

Senior quarterback Carson Beck helps power the Hurricanes' offense. In 14 games this season, he has completed 74.4% of his passes for 3,313 yards and 27 touchdowns with 10 interceptions. He has also rushed for one score. In the quarterfinal win over Ohio State, he completed 19 of 26 passes for 138 yards and one touchdown. He also rushed seven times for 23 yards.

His top target is freshman wide receiver Malachi Toney. In 14 games, he has 94 receptions for 1,008 yards (10.7 average) and eight touchdowns. He has also carried 21 times for 102 yards (4.9 average) and one touchdown. In the win over the Buckeyes, he caught five passes for 16 yards. In a 34-17 win at Virginia Tech on Nov. 22, he caught 12 passes for 146 yards (12.2 average) and one touchdown. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why Ole Miss can cover

Senior quarterback Trinidad Chambliss is a dual threat for the Rebels. In 14 games, he has completed 66.4% of his passes for 3,660 yards and 21 touchdowns with just three interceptions. He has also carried 128 times for 520 yards (4.1 average) and eight touchdowns. In the win over Georgia, he completed 30 of 46 passes (65.2%) for 362 yards and two touchdowns. He also carried four times for 14 yards.

Sophomore running back Kewan Lacy is also a big part of the Mississippi offense. In 14 games, he has carried 295 times for 1,464 yards (5.0 average) and 23 touchdowns. He also has 28 receptions for 173 yards (6.2 average). In the quarterfinal win over Georgia, he rushed 22 times for 98 yards and two scores. He carried 31 times for 224 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-24 win over Florida on Nov. 15. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Ole Miss vs. Miami picks

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total, projecting 57 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Ole Miss vs. Miami, and which side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Miami vs. Ole Miss spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's simulated this game 10,000 times, and find out.