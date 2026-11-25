The 2026 season hasn't gone the way Ole Miss or Mississippi State hoped after both started fast. The Rebels climbed into the top 10 after a Week 3 win over Lane Kiffin and LSU, while Mississippi State reached the top 15 after a 4-0 start that included a win over Missouri.

Unfortunately for both, the wheels came off from there. Ole Miss is 4-4 since that 3-0 start, while Mississippi State lost six straight after their 4-0 start was derailed with quarterback Kamario Taylor's season-ending injury. Given how disappointing this season has been for both programs, the 2026 Egg Bowl will feature two teams desperate to end the year on a high note.

Ole Miss will want to send Trinidad Chambliss out on a high note in his final game in Oxford after he led the Rebels to one of the best seasons in program history in 2025 and won't want to be the team that lets the Bulldogs snap their six-game SEC losing streak. Mississippi State, meanwhile, always loves to play spoiler to its in-state rivals, and Jeff Lebby will not want to see a 4-0 start end up missing bowl season.

For as much oxygen as the ever-expanding College Football Playoff takes up, the Egg Bowl is always a fantastic reminder that in college football, rivalries and in-state pride are still the lifeblood of the sport. Even in a year where the Rebels and Bulldogs aren't in the national or even SEC conversation coming into Black Friday, the Egg Bowl is guaranteed to be a high-intensity, passionate game.

Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State: Need to know

Trinidad Chambliss' last hurrah: Chambliss is going to go down as one of the all-time greats at Ole Miss. While his final year in Oxford didn't result in the same kind of magic he produced last year to lead the Rebels to the playoff semifinals, Friday will be an emotional scene as the Ole Miss faithful bid farewell to one of the best players to ever pass through Oxford.

Chambliss will look to put on a show in his final game. He shook off a rough performance against Oklahoma two weeks ago to carve up Wofford last week, and will look to replicate his effort from 2025 against Mississippi State. Chambliss pitched a near-perfect game against the Bulldogs a year ago in Starkville, completing 23 of 34 passes for 359 yards and four touchdowns.

With Kewan Lacy's injury, Chambliss has been asked to shoulder a huge burden much of this year for the Rebels. When he's been great, they've won. When he's been mortal, they've struggled. Against Mississippi State, he'll be expected to put forth one final special performance in Oxford.

Mississippi State's offensive woes: Without Kamario Taylor, the Bulldogs have been brutal offensively. Even last week against Tennessee Tech, Mississippi State only managed 34 points, and both AJ Swann and Parker Puckett have struggled to fill the sizable shoes left by Taylor's absence.

Teams have focused efforts on slowing down Fluff Bothwell and the rushing attack, and with the star running back also banged up and in and out of the lineup this year, Mississippi State's offense has stalled. It's been a combination of a lack of explosive plays, poor execution down-to-down, and compounding problems with turnovers -- 117th in the nation with 18 turnovers.

Last week's win perhaps gives the Bulldogs a little rhythm, and you can bet Lebby and the offensive coaching staff will be emptying the playbook to try and manufacture some explosives and steal points on the road. However, the outlook has been bleak for Mississippi State without Taylor, and they face an uphill climb on Saturday, even against an Ole Miss defense that's proven leaky against solid competition.

Can Ole Miss stay focused? There are few rivalries in college football these days that still have the kind of nasty streak that the Egg Bowl tends to produce. A couple taunting penalties seem like a guarantee, and a scuffle (or two) wouldn't surprise anyone.

Sometimes this game comes down to which team can toe the line the best and avoid letting the other team get under their skin. Given Ole Miss is the big favorite, it seems likely that the Bulldogs will be trying to get them off their game and to start focusing on the extracurriculars rather than their game plan. If Mississippi State can successfully get Ole Miss into the mud, this game can become interesting -- and there's a rich history of Egg Bowl matchups that looked lopsided on paper being much closer than expected.

Where to watch Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State live

Date: Friday, Nov. 27 | Time: 12 p.m. ET

Location: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at Hollingsworth Field -- Oxford, Mississippi

TV: ABC | Live stream: Fubo (try free)

Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State prediction, picks

The Egg Bowl tends to be a little sloppy and scratchy, and given Mississippi State's offensive struggles since Taylor got hurt, their best chance is to drag the pace down and try to make this a lower-scoring game. Even if Ole Miss is able to get the offense rolling, I have a hard time seeing the Bulldogs scoring many points here even as they unload the playbook. This game comes in under the total; it's just a matter of whether the Bulldogs' defense can slow down Chambliss enough to keep this inside the number. Pick: Under 56.5

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