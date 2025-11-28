The sixth-ranked Ole Miss Rebels take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the 98th version of the "Egg Bowl" in a key SEC matchup on Friday. Ole Miss is coming off a 34-24 win over Florida on Nov. 15, while Mississippi State dropped a 49-27 decision at Missouri that same day. The Rebels (10-1, 6-1 SEC), who are tied for third in the conference and likely bound for the College Footballl Playoff, have won four in a row and are 2-1 on the road this season. The Bulldogs (5-6, 1-6 SEC), who are tied for 13th in the league, are 3-3 on their home field in 2025. This could be the final game for Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin, with an announcement about his future plans expected this weekend.

Kickoff from Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., is at noon ET. The Rebels are 7.5-point favorites in the latest Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 62.5, up three points from the opener. Before making any Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss:

Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State spread Ole Miss -7.5 Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State over/under 62.5 points Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State money line Ole Miss -286, Mississippi State +231 Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State picks See picks at SportsLine Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State streaming Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine's model is going Under on the total (62.5). The Rebels have gone under in five of their past eight games, including two of the last three. The teams have also combined to go under the total in nine of their last 10 meetings, including in each of the last eight games.

The model has Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss passing for two touchdowns, while Mississippi State quarterback Blake Shapen throws for fewer than 215 yards and two scores. The teams combine for 60 points as the Under clears in nearly 60% of simulations.

