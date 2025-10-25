The No. 8 Ole Miss Rebels (6-1) and the No. 13 Oklahoma Sooners (6-1) link up on Saturday afternoon in a critical SEC matchup with both conference and College Football Playoff implications. The Rebels had their six-game win streak halted last weekend in a 43-35 loss at Georgia. Meanwhile, Oklahoma took down South Carolina 26-9. Oklahoma lists running back Jovantae Barnes and defensive back Gentry Williams as doubtful.

Kickoff from the Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., is at noon ET. The Sooners are 5.5-point favorites in the latest Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 52.5 via SportsLine consensus.

Now, the model has set its sights on Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma:

Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma spread Sooners -5.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma over/under 52.5 points Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma money line Sooners -202, Rebels +168

Why Ole Miss can cover

Lane Kiffin's offense has been dynamic all season long. They are third in the SEC in total offense (491.9) and fourth in scoring offense (37.4). Senior quarterback Trinidad Chambliss has stepped in at quarterback following an early-season ankle injury to Austin Simmons, and has 1,549 passing yards with eight passing touchdowns. He's thrown for 250-plus passing yards and a passing score in five straight games.

Sophomore running back Kewan Lacy comes into this game third in the SEC in rushing yards (618) and second in rushing touchdowns (10). The Texas native has three games with 100-plus rushing yards and a score this season. He found the end zone twice last week.

Why Oklahoma can cover

Junior quarterback John Mateer is a dual-threat playmaker under center. Mateer has 1,567 passing yards, 209 rushing yards and 12 total touchdowns. The main target in the passing game has been junior receiver Isaiah Sategna III. He has 37 catches for 493 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

In his last outing, Sategna III had 73 receiving yards and a score. Senior defensive linemen R Mason Thomas is getting into the backfield, leading the team in sacks (5.5) with 20 total tackles. Oklahoma is 1-0 ATS against ranked opponents and 3-2-1 ATS as the favorite in 2025.

How to make Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma picks

SportsLine's model is going Under on the total, projecting 49 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits in nearly 70% of simulations.

So who wins Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma, and which side of the spread hits nearly 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that finished up over $2,000 on its FBS college football picks since its inception, and find out.