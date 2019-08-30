Ole Miss permitting alcohol sales for final three home football games of 2019 season

The SEC lifted its ban on schools selling alcohol this spring, and another program has decided to take advantage of the deregulation. Ole Miss fans will now be allowed to take the party from The Grove to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium after the school announced Friday that beer will be sold in general seating areas for the final three home games starting with the Texas A&M game on Oct. 19.

"The university has been deliberate in our approach to making this change," said Ole Miss interim chancellor Larry Sparks. "We have assessed the relevant issues and focused on an implementation timetable that works best for our university. Maintaining the safety of our patrons and participants and maintaining an atmosphere suitable for families is of utmost importance. We appreciate the support and patience of our fans as we implement this change."

Why wait that long to sell beer? The school says that it wants to promote responsible behavior, assess staffing needs, determine implications on the campus community and learn from other SEC schools that will implement alcohol sales in 2019.

"This is another opportunity to enhance what is already one of the premier gamedays in college football," said interim athletic director Keith Carter. "I want to thank Chancellor Sparks and the rest of our university administration for their leadership and support during this process. We expect this decision to help reduce incidents associated with overconsumption on gamedays. The athletics department will work hand-in-hand with other campus officials and within the guidelines of the SEC to ensure a safe and responsible environment for all fans."

Ole Miss is the seventh SEC school to take advantage of the ban being lifted. Texas A&M, LSU, Tennessee, Missouri, Arkansas and Vanderbilt will also sell alcohol at football games in 2019. The expectation is that alcohol-related incidents will decrease inside the stadium, as has been the case at West Virginia, Oregon and other locations.

"We expect in-stadium sales to reduce the temptation for binge drinking during pregame or sneaking in alcoholic beverages," said Ray Hawkins, chief of the Ole Miss University Police Department. "This sales plan should lead to more responsible consumption and reduce negative behavior in the stands."

The SEC's new policy limits sales to two beverages per transaction and states that sales must stop after the third quarter.

"Our policy governing alcohol sales has been a source of considerable discussion and respectful debate among our member universities in recent years," SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said at spring meetings. "As a conference, we have been observant of trends in the sale and consumption of alcohol at collegiate sporting events and have drawn upon the experiences and insights of our member schools which have responsibly established limited alcohol sales within controlled spaces and premium seating areas. We remain the only conference to set forth league-wide standards for the responsible management of the sale of alcoholic beverages."

Ole Miss will open the 2019 season on Saturday at Memphis at noon ET.