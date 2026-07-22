Ole Miss' Pete Golding fires back at tampering critics amid Dabo Swinney's portal allegations

Ole Miss coach Pete Golding came out swinging during his first appearance at SEC media days on Wednesday, firing back at critics questioning the Rebels' recruiting tactics and alleged tampering within college football's transfer portal.

At the center of the offseason beef with Clemson's Dabo Swinney after the Rebels allegedly convinced California transfer and then-Tigers signee Luke Ferrelli to re-enter the portal and sign with Ole Miss in January, Golding was asked twice about being turned into the NCAA on tampering allegations.

"I don't get into feelings, to be honest with you. We've got a compliance department, and they get paid to do their job," Golding said from the main podium. "It's our responsibility to recruit really good players, right, coach them extremely hard and get them ready to win football games. We're going to continue to recruit really good players both in the high school market and the transfer market."

Pressed on what he would change about college football's lack of guidelines on tampering, a few minutes later, Golding went long-winded on current issues.

"Let me put it to you this way, you're a reporter, right? Would you quit your job before interviewing for another job or being offered another job? No, nobody would," Golding said. "But we have a portal you can go in with a do-not-contact (tag). I'm going to quit my job, where I'm getting paid, and I'm going to go in and say I need a new job, in which nobody can call me to interview?

"What have we created? We've created, on top of representation for these players, it's their responsibility to make sure they get paid very well and have opportunities ... by design, it's put a lot of people in bad positions. Let's not act like recruiting in college football for the last 100 years is the most moral thing that's ever existed. What are we talking about here?"

NCAA tampering memo promises penalties for rule-breakers: How Dabo Swinney may have invoked change Brad Crawford

Swinney did not back away from his public feud with Golding at ACC media days last week, doubling down on allegations that the Rebels tampered with Ferrelli after he enrolled at Clemson. Ferrelli signed with Ole Miss, reportedly 20 days after beginning classes and football team meetings at Clemson.

In response, the NCAA sent a memo to member schools in February, warning of harsh penalties for tampering.

Swinney said college football needs "congressional help" to establish enforceable guardrails because rule-breakers have little fear of punishment.

The dispute began when Swinney accused Golding of contacting Ferrelli and presenting a lucrative offer after the former Cal standout had signed with Clemson and begun classes. Golding has maintained there are "two sides to every story," but Swinney remains unmoved.

Swinney's message in Charlotte was unmistakable: Without meaningful consequences, tampering will continue to shape roster construction and undermine the credibility of the sport's transfer system for everyone involved nationwide.

Golding acknowledged Wednesday that college football's transfer model needs barriers, but argued tampering is hardly limited to player recruitment.

"The model obviously has been broken, and I'm all for everybody being on the same playing field and doing the same things," Golding said. "I get it, but I think that's in any job. Coaches, we're under contract, but you don't think other ADs are calling us during the year? Same ones bitching about all this stuff are the same ones calling coaches about coming to other schools. I don't have all the answers."